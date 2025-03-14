Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

From left: LEAP Executive Director Lori Goodman, Amir Abo-Shaeer, Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, and Ernesto Paredes.

Santa Barbara, Calif., March 14th, 2025 — On Thursday, March 13, 2025, LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. celebrated the 6th annual LEAP Awards, honoring three exceptional community members who have made significant contributions to the well-being of children and families throughout the Central Coast. This virtual event raised $50,135 for the organization and highlighted the achievements of local leaders Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, Ernesto Paredes, and Amir Abo-Shaeer, LEAP’s first-ever Distinguished Alumnus.

“We’re incredibly honored to celebrate these community champions today,” said Lori Goodman, Executive Director of LEAP. “Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons has been instrumental in advancing healthcare and medical education in our community. Ernesto Paredes has devoted his career to advocating for families and improving accessibility. Amir Abo-Shaeer, our first Distinguished Alumnus, continues to transform education through innovation. Each of these remarkable individuals embodies LEAP’s mission of supporting families and children across Santa Barbara County.”

The free, hour-long virtual ceremony was co-hosted by Lori Goodman and local media personality Catherine Remak. Attendees heard heartfelt stories from staff, community members, and families about LEAP’s expanding services across Santa Barbara County. The event featured exclusive interviews with the honorees and was presented with interpretation and bilingual captions in English and Spanish.

Dr. Fitzgibbons expressed her gratitude during the ceremony: “We live in a very special place. We have compassion across the community. We have kindness, but we also have a lot of need. Serving a community like this is truly a privilege, and we’re very privileged to have organizations like LEAP who stand up for and support our community’s most in need, day after day, month after month, and year after year.”

Honoree Ernesto Paredes added, “Thank you, LEAP, for 54 years and counting of your commitment to the children and families of this community. We need LEAP in this community. It’s so important and impactful—the resources that the LEAP program provides are without measure.”

The LEAP Awards, the organization’s biggest fundraising event of the year, generated critical support for vital community services throughout Santa Barbara County. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit LEAP’s Early Education Programs and Children’s Centers, Family Resource Center, Diaper Bank, afterschool programs, and more, which provide essential supplies and services to families in need.

“LEAP is a perfect partner for us to get outside the walls of the hospital. Together, our organizations, working with many other non-profits in the community, can make a real difference. I really give a tremendous amount of credit to LEAP,” said Ron Werft, President and CEO of Cottage Health.

“LEAP stands for community. It’s one of those essential services in Santa Barbara County that many families couldn’t do without. It’s a hub for resource sharing, partnership, comfort, and trust. It’s not just the childcare or one piece of what LEAP provides that makes it so special, but it’s all those things together and the way it touches every aspect of children and their families that need it the most,” said Jackie Carrera, President and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

About the Honorees:

Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons

Program Director, Internal Medicine Residency Program at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and Medical Director for Infection Prevention and Control

Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons is an infectious disease specialist in Santa Barbara, California, where she plays a role in patient care, community health, and medical education. She earned her medical degree from the University of California, San Diego, and completed her residency at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, followed by an infectious disease fellowship at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Oregon. Currently, she serves as the Program Director for the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and the Medical Director for Infection Prevention and Control.

Ernesto Paredes

Executive Director of Easy Lift

Ernesto Paredes grew up in Santa Barbara, attending local public schools through SBCC before transferring to USC, where he earned his B.S. in Gerontology. His first job was with the Channel Islands YMCA, then in 1991, he accepted a position with Easy Lift Transportation. After serving as executive director for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), he returned to Easy Lift in 2005 as their executive director, where he continues his work as a community advocate.

Ernesto has also been recognized for his community efforts. Recognitions include Court TV’s “Every Day Hero” national award, Santa Barbara Independent “Local Hero” award, Pacific Coast Times’ “40 under 40” award, Leadership of Santa Barbara County Distinguished Leaders award, San Marcos High School Foundation’s “Community Leader” award, and the “Man of the Year” award from the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Amir Abo-Shaeer

Dos Pueblos High School Teacher; MacArthur Fellow in Residence; and Co-Founder of Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy

Amir Abo-Shaeer graduated from UCSB with a Bachelor’s degree in Physics and Master’s degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Education. Before becoming a teacher, Amir was a mechanical engineer working on research and development in academia, the aerospace industry, and the telecommunications industry. He began teaching science and engineering at Dos Pueblos High School in 2001. In 2010 Amir was named a MacArthur Fellow and has won numerous awards for his work in education. He is a visionary leader in educational innovation and transformation, both locally and beyond.

Currently, Amir and Emily are working to establish a first-of-its-kind Center for Creative Learning on their high school campus. This new facility will house original exhibits designed and fabricated by students in a large gallery, and it will enable a re-envisioning of the way that students’ time during the school day is harnessed for authentic community engagement and contribution. Emily and Amir live in Goleta with their daughter Aliya.

About LEAP

LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. mitigates the effects of poverty, racism, and trauma by providing high-quality, trauma-informed child care, comprehensive, culturally sensitive family support, and visionary community leadership.

We envision a community where children are loved, valued, and respected and families are supported to reach their highest potential. For more information, visit www.leapcentralcoast.org