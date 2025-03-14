UCSB Arts & Lectures Miller McCune Executive Director Celesta M. Billeci Honored by Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce honored Celesta M. Billeci with their Visionary Arts Leadership Award on Friday, February 21, as part of the Regional Business Awards Gala.Hundreds of local leaders gathered at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort for the annual event, which honors the outstanding achievements of individuals and businesses that continue to make a significant impact in the local community. The Chamber recognized nine honorees for their outstanding contributions to the region’s business community, including seven organizations and two individuals.

The Visionary Arts Leadership Award was bestowed upon Celesta Billeci, the Miller McCune Executive Director of UCSB Arts & Lectures, for her leadership in transforming the South Coast cultural landscape and bringing world-class performances and lectures to our community. Dr. Colin Marlaire, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Pacifica Graduate Institute, presented the award. Over her 25-year tenure, Billeci expanded the organization’s operations tenfold, making UCSB Arts & Lectures one of the nation’s most respected public arts programs.

“We know that arts are not just entertainment; they are the heartbeat of a thriving society,” said Billeci. She asserted that sharing the experience of watching a live performance or listening to a thought-provoking lecture can not be replaced. “These moments define and connect us and remind us why the arts matter.”

Billeci accepted the award on behalf of those who helped shape Arts & Lectures, including Sara Miller McCune, who endowed her Executive Director position, and her dear friend and former colleague Roman Baratiak, who served Arts & Lectures for over 40 years. She thanked many others, including the Arts & Lectures staff, the Santa Barbara community, members of the local media, donors, A&L ambassadors, A&L council members, her husband, John Hajda, and her son, Alexander.

ABOUT UCSB ARTS & LECTURES

Founded in 1959, UCSB Arts & Lectures (A&L) is the largest and most influential arts and lectures organization between Los Angeles and San Francisco. A&L annually presents more than a hundred public events, from critically acclaimed concerts and dance performances by world-renowned artists to talks by groundbreaking authors and film series at UCSB and Santa Barbara-area venues. With a mission to “educate, entertain and inspire,” A&L also oversees an outreach program that brings visiting artists and speakers into local classrooms and other venues for master classes, open rehearsals, discussions and more, serving K-12 students, college students and the general public.