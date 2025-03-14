I appreciated the reporting on my three minutes addressing the Board of Supervisors about the hot springs issue , but the reporter missed my main point. All the discussion was about the fire danger, but snuck into the initiative was the “illegal watershed modification,” which essentially means eliminating the hot spring pools. I was asking the board about the watershed modification after heavy rainfall, why is it illegal, and how would/could anyone prevent people from building a small pool to soak in?

