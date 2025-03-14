Women’s Economic Ventures Hosts Inspiring International Women’s Day Event Honoring Trailblazers and Women’s Economic Independence

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, CA—Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) hosted its second International Women’s Day event at Spanish Hills Club in Camarillo on Thursday, March 6. The luncheon celebrated the power and potential of women in business and leadership. This inspiring gathering brought together community leaders, philanthropists, and advocates to honor the 2025 Trailblazer Award recipient, Junemarie Justus, and to recognize the vital role of economic empowerment for women.

“This event is about more than just celebration; it’s about action,” said Nicki Parr, WEV’s CEO. “Economic independence is not just a personal achievement—it’s a pathway to social change. When women build businesses, they change communities: generating revenue, creating jobs and contributing significantly to the local economy.”

A key highlight of the event was the presentation of the prestigious Trailblazer Award to Junemarie Justus, founder of The Acorn Project and former WEV board member. Justus has dedicated her career to social justice advocacy, working on systemic change through policy, activism and philanthropy.

“It’s an honor to receive this award on International Women’s Day,” said Justus. “I accept it with deep gratitude and a strong sense of responsibility. Organizations like WEV provide critical support for women to achieve economic independence, and today, that work is more important than ever.”

This year’s event was generously supported by presenting sponsor US Bank. Millie Mia, a representative of US Bank, reinforced the company’s commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs. “When women thrive, businesses grow, communities flourish, and economies strengthen,” said Mia. “At U.S. Bank, we are dedicated to ensuring that women have access to the resources, networks and capital they need to succeed.”

In addition to honoring Junemarie Justus, WEV recognized other Trailblazers in attendance, including Brenda Allison, Vanessa Bechtel, Betsy Chess and Kate McLean, who continue to make a profound impact in the community.

The event also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of WEV’s League of Extraordinary Women, a community of dedicated donors whose support sustains WEV’s mission. Attendees were encouraged to deepen their engagement and help ensure WEV’s continued impact.

WEV’s 2025 International Women’s Day event is underwritten by the generosity of sponsors including Thriving Sponsors: Athens Services, Banks Coaching, Martin V. Smith School of Business & Economics at CSU Channel Islands, Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co., Nicholson & Schwartz, Santa Barbara Foundation, Tileco, Ventura County Credit Union. Innovation Sponsors: Chevron and La Arcada. Empower Sponsor: UCLA Health. Community Impact Sponsor: Bank of America. And Presenting and Passion Sponsor: US Bank.

About Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV), www.wevonline.org

Women’s Economic Ventures is a nonprofit dedicated to the economic empowerment of women. WEV is a business resource network for anyone looking to start or grow a business and improve their business and financial skills. WEV provides a full range of small business support – including classes, consulting, and funding – as well as financial literacy programs in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. While WEV’s focus is on women, it welcomes everyone into the WEV community. Business courses, programs and loans are provided in both English and Spanish.



Since 1992, WEV has provided business training and small business advisory services to more than 20,000 people throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. WEV has made more than $10 million in small business loans and grants and helped nearly 6,000 local businesses start or expand, generating an estimated $598 million in annual sales and sustaining or creating nearly 12,000 local jobs. WEV is a U.S. Small Business Administration’s Women’s Business Center, as well as a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI).

