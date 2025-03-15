Living in Financial Insecurity

I am a retired fund manager from the University of California. I live on a very small pension and Social Security. My small income allows me to live in a 400 square-foot trailer in a park with very low rent.

DOGE is taking away more than half of my income. They are closing local offices, and firing employees from an already stressed system. One of the offices they are closing is in Carlsbad, California. The estimated savings is only $582,245. That amount will do little to help the planned $4.5 trillion tax cuts for the very rich. I have trouble sleeping at night. I have friends and family who are willing to help me but I had always planned on living independently.

If they decide to privatize Social Security, what will happen? Right now the stock market is in free fall. There is a good chance that all the money I have paid into the system all my life will disappear. Privatizing that fund would result in my losing my ability to take care of myself.

I do not want to leave my beautiful town. I worked my whole life to ensure a comfortable retirement. Now Elon Musk wants to take it away.

I make phone calls each day to Senator Schiff, Senator Padilla, and Congressmember Salud Carbajal. 5calls.org provides me with a script each day on the important my electeds need to address.

On Saturdays from 10 a.m.-noon I protest with hundreds of others at the Tesla Dealership on 400 Hitchcock in Santa Barbara. Please join me to send the message to fire DOGE, not the programs so many Americans need to survive.