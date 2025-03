The town hall article was a very good piece on the steelhead trout. However, I wanted to make you aware of something that has a massive impact on the survival of steelhead. The fire-fighting product Phos-Chek is extremely toxic and destroys the entire aquatic ecosystem. Unfortunately, at the Palisades Fire as well as local fires this product is utilized in large quantities when it should be banned.

