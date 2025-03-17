Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lompoc, Calif., March 17, 2025 —LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner., a prominent nonprofit committed to supporting families across the Central Coast, is proud to welcome its first students to the new Lompoc Children’s Center. After two years of preparation and renovations, the center has officially opened its doors to serve children 3 months to 5 years old in Lompoc.

“This center fulfills our vision of providing high-quality, trauma-informed care that supports our community’s young learners. We’re grateful to now be able to serve Lompoc families with the exceptional early childhood education they deserve,” said Lori Goodman, Executive Director of LEAP.

The new center, located at Trinity Church of the Nazarene, alleviates a critical childcare gap in Lompoc, where research from the Lompoc Early Learning Project shows that only 7% of children ages 0-2 and 62% of children ages 3-5 have access to licensed early childhood education spaces. LEAP’s investment of over $890,000 in renovating the facility has created a state-of-the-art early childhood education center that provides 58 childcare spaces for children ages 3 months to 5 years old.

“Trinity’s campus was built to be a blessing to our community, and LEAP is such a blessing! Through this new Children’s Center, LEAP will provide high-quality education and an atmosphere of compassion for dozens of children in Lompoc. We are so grateful to partner with LEAP to serve the families of our city,” said Travis Caldeira, Lead Pastor of Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Lompoc.

The innovative center features three strategically designed classrooms serving infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. Designed with trauma-informed and evidence-based practices, the facility features carefully crafted playgrounds that prioritize safety and exploration. LEAP prioritizes low adult-to-child ratios and provides rich, engaging educational experiences. It supports dual language learners and offers a comprehensive learning environment that goes beyond traditional childcare.



“I am delighted to celebrate LEAP’s momentous jump into Lompoc!” said Joan Hartmann, Third District Santa Barbara County Supervisor. “We know that there are not nearly as many quality and accredited early childcare spaces in our County as there is demand for. A lack of spaces has adverse impacts on working families, especially mothers. We also know that access to quality care greatly improves the lives of children. With this new facility, LEAP is helping to uplift Lompoc by bringing their amazing services to the residents here.”

