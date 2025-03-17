Santa Barbara Public Library Hosts Children’s Resource Fair

The Santa Barbara Public Library is a department of the City of Santa Barbara. It supports education for all ages through classes and events, building a community of readers, empowering individuals with free access to information and connecting people to community resources. All library programs, services, and events are free and open to the public. For additional services and resource information, visit Santa Barbara Public Library – SBPLibrary.org .

The Santa Barbara Public Library, in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Education Office and Santa Barbara Childcare Planning Council, invites community members to the Children’s Resource Fair. Enjoy a free event packed with fun, family-friendly activities and helpful information on childcare, preschool, TK registration, summer camps, educational enrichment, and family support. Explore services from over 40 partnering organizations and community groups dedicated to supporting children’s learning. Discover the library’s programs, including early literacy classes, afterschool activities, and parenting support.

