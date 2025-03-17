Announcement

Santa Barbara Public Library Hosts Children’s Resource Fair

Author Image By Santa Barbara Public Library
Mon Mar 17, 2025 | 12:06pm
Credit: Courtesy

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara Public Library, in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Education Office and Santa Barbara Childcare Planning Council, invites community members to the Children’s Resource Fair. Enjoy a free event packed with fun, family-friendly activities and helpful information on childcare, preschool, TK registration, summer camps, educational enrichment, and family support. Explore services from over 40 partnering organizations and community groups dedicated to supporting children’s learning. Discover the library’s programs, including early literacy classes, afterschool activities, and parenting support.

Children’s Resource Fair

Saturday, March 29, 2025

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Central Library, Michael Towbes Library Plaza (40 E. Anapamu St.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

The Santa Barbara Public Library is a department of the City of Santa Barbara. It supports education for all ages through classes and events, building a community of readers, empowering individuals with free access to information and connecting people to community resources. All library programs, services, and events are free and open to the public.

For additional services and resource information, visit Santa Barbara Public Library – SBPLibrary.org.

For event partner information, visit Santa Barbara County Education Office and Santa Barbara Childcare Planning Council.

Tue Mar 18, 2025 | 01:02am
https://www.independent.com/2025/03/17/santa-barbara-public-library-hosts-childrens-resource-fair/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.