Temporary Overnight Closure of Northbound/Southbound Gaviota Rest Areas Begins This Week

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The northbound and southbound Gaviota Rest Areas on US 101 will be temporarily closed during the overnight hours beginning Monday, March 17 through Friday, March 28 from 10 pm to 6 am. There will be no road work or closures on weekends.

These overnight closures are necessary to complete work along the center median, install new guardrail and perform electrical work.

These improvements are part of a project to grind and pave roughly six miles of US 101, in addition to the reconstruction of shoulders, placement of High Friction Surface Treatment and the installation of new guardrails and median concrete barriers from Gaviota to the Nojoqui Grade.

The contractor for this $50 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria, CA. Construction is expected to be complete by Summer of 2025.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.