$10 Tickets Now Available for West Coast Debut Performance by Pioneering Chineke! Orchestra on April 3

Santa Barbara, CA — Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) of Santa Barbara has announced the availability of $10 tickets for the highly anticipated West Coast debut performance by the acclaimed Chineke! Orchestra on Thursday, April 3, at The Granada Theatre. Concertgoers ages 7–17 accompanying a ticketed adult will be admitted free of charge. The performance will begin at 7:30 pm.

“Given the cultural significance of this concert and this ensemble, we are determined to maximize audience accessibility. We are immensely proud to present the Chineke! Orchestra for the enjoyment of the Santa Barbara Community,” said CAMA President Mark Trueblood.