Attorney General Bonta Issues Warning Amid Increased Reports of Fake ICE Officers and Other Immigration Scams

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today reminded Californians to take steps to protect themselves amid new reports of individuals impersonating U.S. Immigrations and Custom Enforcement (ICE) officers and other immigration scams. In recent months, the Attorney General has released guidance to help California immigrants better understand their rights and protections under the law and assist law enforcement, prosecutors, and public institutions in complying with state law. As scammers and other bad actors seek to capitalize on the fear and uncertainty created by the Trump Administration’s racist rhetoric and destructive immigration policies, the Attorney General reminds Californians that it is a crime to impersonate a federal officer and encourages everyone to know their rights under the law and take steps to protect themselves from scams. The full set of guidance, many available in multiple languages, can be accessed at oag.ca.gov/immigrant/resources.

“We have received reports of individuals looking to take advantage of the fear and uncertainty created by President Trump’s inhumane mass deportation policies,” said Attorney General Bonta.“Let me be clear: If you seek to scam or otherwise take advantage of California’s immigrant communities, you will be held accountable. My office will continue to ensure our laws are fully enforced and the rights of California’s immigrants are respected and protected. I encourage anyone who is the witness to or victim of an immigration scam to report it.”