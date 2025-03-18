Dear Santa Barbara City Councilmembers:

I don’t live in Santa Barbara. In fact, I live in Ohio, but I grew up in Southern California and still visit each year. When I come to Santa Barbara I frequent some of the shops and eateries along Milpas Street.

I have often wondered why the popular retail portion of that street hasn’t been inverted to a pedestrian mallway, like renowned 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica. That seems the most sensible solution to the traffic problem there, which includes pedestrian/vehicular collisions. Instead, I have learned, you have opted to destroy some of the ficus trees along Milpas.