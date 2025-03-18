Goleta Public Works Receives Top Honors for Professional of the Year and Transportation Project of the Year

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Autumn Glaeser with her APWA Professional of the Year Award | Credit: Courtesy

The City of Goleta is proud to share the announcement of two honors in particular handed out on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the American Public Works Association (APWA) California Central Coast Chapter awards ceremony in Pismo Beach. Goleta’s Assistant Public Works Director Autumn Glaeser received the prestigious Professional of the Year Award and the City’s Pavement Rehabilitation Project received 1st place for a Transportation Project in the $5-25 million category. Each year AWPA recognizes and honors excellence in public works through its annual awards program, celebrating outstanding individuals, groups, and chapters for their contributions to the field.

Goleta Public Works Director Nina Buelna said, “I am incredibly proud of my staff for receiving this well-deserved recognition for two major APWA Awards. The 2023 Pavement Project leveraged value engineering and Vision Zero designs to maximize safety and efficiency. Despite working with a limited budget, we achieved remarkable results. Additionally, the Professional of the Year Award is a testament to Autumn Glaeser’s exceptional competence, dedication, and expertise, which have been invaluable to our success.”