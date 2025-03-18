Announcement

IVCSD Welcomes New Board Members, New Board Leadership, and Honors Outgoing Directors

Author Image By Isla Vista Community Services District
Tue Mar 18, 2025 | 10:54am

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) held a ceremony on December 14, 2024 welcoming new board members and electing board leadership for 2025. 

In the November 2024 election, Kylan Hobart and Edward Pilotte were elected to serve four-year terms concluding in December 2028. Additionally, Annabelle Sipos was appointed on February 4, 2025, to fill a two-year term through December 2026. All three are UCSB students ensuring student voices remain at the forefront of local governance and decision-making.

Wallkit

We’re glad you’re a fan of The Independent

Now is the time to register to keep reading! Register for free and get access to two more free articles this month.

Register

Or get unlimited access when you subscribe today!

Wallkit

Thanks for being a loyal Independent reader!

You’ve read three free articles this month. Subscribe and get unlimited access to the best reporting available in Santa Barbara.

INDY+

$6/month or $60/year

INDY+ SUPPORTER

$10/month or $100/year

INDY+ PATRON

$500/year

Thanks for supporting independent regional news!

Tue Mar 18, 2025 | 22:26pm
https://www.independent.com/2025/03/18/ivcsd-welcomes-new-board-members-new-board-leadership-and-honors-outgoing-directors/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.