IVCSD Welcomes New Board Members, New Board Leadership, and Honors Outgoing Directors
Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) held a ceremony on December 14, 2024 welcoming new board members and electing board leadership for 2025.
In the November 2024 election, Kylan Hobart and Edward Pilotte were elected to serve four-year terms concluding in December 2028. Additionally, Annabelle Sipos was appointed on February 4, 2025, to fill a two-year term through December 2026. All three are UCSB students ensuring student voices remain at the forefront of local governance and decision-making.
