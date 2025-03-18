Announcement

Join Us for The Once and Future Goddesses Conference: A Celebration of the Sacred Feminine

Tue Mar 18, 2025

OPUS Archives & Research Center invites you to be part of The Once and Future Goddesses Conference, an extraordinary event dedicated to exploring the emergence of the archetypal feminine within the realms of Women’s Spirituality, Mythological Studies, and Depth Psychology. This inspiring gathering will take place on the beautiful Lambert campus of Pacifica Graduate Institute, where we will reflect on past influences and current developments in these vital fields. 

The conference will honor the groundbreaking contributions of pivotal figures such as Marija Gimbutas, Charlene Spretnak, Maureen Murdock, and Hallie Iglehart. Their work has significantly shaped the understanding of the feminine archetype and its relevance in contemporary society. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with renowned scholars and participate in discussions that highlight the energy and importance of the women’s spirituality movement and its relevance today.

Tue Mar 18, 2025 | 22:26pm
https://www.independent.com/2025/03/18/join-us-for-the-once-and-future-goddesses-conference-a-celebration-of-the-sacred-feminine/
