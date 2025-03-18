Library Offers Passes to Ice in Paradise
SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 18, 2025
The Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) is thrilled to announce the addition of 30 passes to Ice in Paradise, each offering free admission for two skaters. This new partnership expands the Library of Things, offering even more recreational and accessible opportunities to our community. Lace up your skates and take advantage of this cool new addition today, because learning and fun go hand in hand at SBPL!
