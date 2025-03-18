Announcement

Library Offers Passes to Ice in Paradise

Santa Barbara Public Library, Ice in Paradise
Tue Mar 18, 2025 | 11:50am

SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 18, 2025

The Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) is thrilled to announce the addition of 30 passes to Ice in Paradise, each offering free admission for two skaters. This new partnership expands the Library of Things, offering even more recreational and accessible opportunities to our community. Lace up your skates and take advantage of this cool new addition today, because learning and fun go hand in hand at SBPL!

Tue Mar 18, 2025 | 22:27pm
https://www.independent.com/2025/03/18/library-offers-passes-to-ice-in-paradise/
