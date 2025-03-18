Announcement

Lure Digital Crowned as a Winner in the 2025 MUSE Creative Awards

Author Image By Lure Digital
Tue Mar 18, 2025 | 10:45am

(Santa Barbara & Los Angeles, CA – 03/14/2025) The 2025 MUSE Creative and Design Awards have announced this season’s exceptional winners, continuing a decade-long tradition of celebrating milestones in creative and design achievement. With over 9,000 entries received from around the world, the awards shine a spotlight on those setting new standards of excellence.

Lure Digital has received multiple MUSE Creative Awards award for their outstanding projects, envisioned by the team at Lure Digital helmed by Bria Little & Ky Schultz and realized for Rayovac, Mint & Lily, Soberlink, Hoosier Racing Tires, and Montecito Bank & Trust. This recognition highlights the fusion of bold vision and flawless execution, setting a new precedent for creative and design mastery. The winning works and its details can be viewed here:

Tue Mar 18, 2025 | 22:27pm
https://www.independent.com/2025/03/18/lure-digital-crowned-as-a-winner-in-the-2025-muse-creative-awards/
