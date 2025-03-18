Announcement

Pearl Social’s “Miracle” Keeps on Giving into 2025!

Author Image By Pearl Social Cocktail Club
Tue Mar 18, 2025 | 10:51am

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Jess and James Fairchild

WHO: 

Pearl Social Cocktail Club, Santa Barbara, California

Wallkit

We’re glad you’re a fan of The Independent

Now is the time to register to keep reading! Register for free and get access to two more free articles this month.

Register

Or get unlimited access when you subscribe today!

Wallkit

Thanks for being a loyal Independent reader!

You’ve read three free articles this month. Subscribe and get unlimited access to the best reporting available in Santa Barbara.

INDY+

$6/month or $60/year

INDY+ SUPPORTER

$10/month or $100/year

INDY+ PATRON

$500/year

Thanks for supporting independent regional news!

Tue Mar 18, 2025 | 22:27pm
https://www.independent.com/2025/03/18/pearl-socials-miracle-keeps-on-giving-into-2025/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.