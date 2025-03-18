Announcement

Prescribed Pile Burns in South County May Occur Wednesday-Friday

Author Image By Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District
Tue Mar 18, 2025 | 11:53am

WHAT:  Approximately 30 piles of cut vegetation will be burned as part of the Twin Ridge pile burns.

WHEN: March 19-21, depending on conditions.

