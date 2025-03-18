Prescribed Pile Burns in South County May Occur Wednesday-Friday
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
WHAT: Approximately 30 piles of cut vegetation will be burned as part of the Twin Ridge pile burns.
WHEN: March 19-21, depending on conditions.
We’re glad you’re a fan of The Independent
Now is the time to register to keep reading! Register for free and get access to two more free articles this month.
Or get unlimited access when you subscribe today!
Already a subscriber? Login
Thanks for being a loyal Independent reader!
You’ve read three free articles this month. Subscribe and get unlimited access to the best reporting available in Santa Barbara.
$6/month or $60/year
$10/month or $100/year
$500/year
Thanks for supporting independent regional news!