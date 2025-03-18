Santa Barbara Humane Rolls Out Mobile Veterinary Clinic

Announcement

Santa Barbara Humane is excited to announce the launch of its new Mobile Spay/Neuter Clinic, which will provide free spay/neuter surgeries for a limited time to pet owners in underserved areas like Guadalupe, Lompoc, Nipomo, and Casmalia. This initiative is designed to make essential veterinary care more accessible, reduce shelter overcrowding, and improve adoption outcomes across the region.

Since 2024, Santa Barbara Humane has been utilizing the Mobile Veterinary Clinic to perform spay/neuter surgeries. Last year, the clinic assisted Santa Barbara County Animal Services by addressing a backlog of unaltered animals, completing 226 surgeries. Now, in 2025, we are expanding this vital service to the public, bringing free spay/neuter services directly to pet owners in the Santa Maria area to help reduce pet overpopulation and provide much-needed access to care.

