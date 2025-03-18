Sports
SBART Press Luncheon: Bethany King Receives Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award

Matteo Burdick and Avery Leck of San Marcos Were Honored as Athletes of the Week

Tue Mar 18, 2025
Bethamy King is joined by her coach Chukie Roth (left) and Phil Womble award sponsor Dave Pintard (right). | Credit: Courtesy SBART

The rain has created additional hurdles for the spring sports, but that didn’t stop local athletes from producing outstanding performances last week. 

Matteo Burdick of San Marcos High boys’ volleyball and Avery Leck of San Marcos High girls’ track and field were honored as Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week.

San Marcos High outside hitter Matteo Burdick. Photo Credit: Victor Bryant

Leck took first place in the 100 meter, 200 meter, 100-meter hurdles and high jump in a dual meet against Oxnard. She also captured first place in the 100-meter hurdles and long jump at the Spartan Relays. 

Tue Mar 18, 2025 | 22:28pm
