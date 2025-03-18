SBART Press Luncheon: Bethany King Receives Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award
Matteo Burdick and Avery Leck of San Marcos Were Honored as Athletes of the Week
The rain has created additional hurdles for the spring sports, but that didn’t stop local athletes from producing outstanding performances last week.
Matteo Burdick of San Marcos High boys’ volleyball and Avery Leck of San Marcos High girls’ track and field were honored as Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week.
Leck took first place in the 100 meter, 200 meter, 100-meter hurdles and high jump in a dual meet against Oxnard. She also captured first place in the 100-meter hurdles and long jump at the Spartan Relays.
