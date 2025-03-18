SBCSAR is Hosting Regional Search and Rescue Reaccreditation Exercise in Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, March 15, 2025 — This weekend Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue (SBCSAR) will welcome 16 other Southern California Search and Rescue (SAR) teams to Santa Barbara County for a vital reaccreditation exercise. SAR personnel will be conducting training scenarios and evaluations in various locations, including Ellwood, Ellings, More Mesa, trails in the Santa Ynez Valley, and the Los Padres National Forest.

The reaccreditation process, overseen by the California Region of the Mountain Rescue Association (MRA), ensures that teams remain highly skilled in technical rescue, wilderness search operations, medical aid, and other essential life-saving techniques. This weekend’s exercises allow SAR teams to test their coordination, effectiveness, and proficiency in specific skills related to search management and tracking.