Tsunami Preparedness Week Brings a Wave of Awareness to Santa Barbara County through Tsunami Walk & Roll Events

Tue Mar 18, 2025 | 12:22pm

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) –Santa Barbara County Parks and the County Office of Emergency Management have teamed up to host Tsunami Walk & Roll Events at local beaches to help community members understand the impacts a tsunami can have on our coastal communities and how to stay safe. County Park Rangers will be onsite educating about tsunamis and showing people how to safely evacuate in the event a tsunami reaches Santa Barbara County shores. Beach wheelchairs will be available for use. All community members are invited to attend!

Event Details

