Update on Old Town Interim Striping Project at March 18 Council Meeting

The Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project has been in place now for seven months. On Tuesday, March 18, Goleta Public Works will provide an update on how the project is going at the Goleta City Council meeting. This is also a great opportunity for the public to provide feedback.

The goals of the project are to increase parking capacity and availability, reduce traffic speeds and collisions, enhance conditions for cyclists and pedestrians, and maintain traffic flow. Given the short duration the striping improvements have been in place, and the ongoing Project Connect construction in the area, it is difficult to draw definitive conclusions regarding the impact of the project—particularly in terms of traffic safety. However, preliminary data shows positive trends, suggesting the project is on track to meet its goals. The staff report and presentation are available here: https://tinyurl.com/yc794bb7.