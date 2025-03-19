In Memoriam: Charlie Perry Eckberg 1948–2025

Charles Perry Eckberg lived a purposeful and good life. He was an Earth Warrior with a kind soul. Born in San Diego on March 6, 1948, he lived most of his life in Santa Barbara. Later, he moved to Joshua Tree and ultimately settled in the Northern California town of McKinleyville.

As a student at UC Santa Barbara, Charlie studied political science during a time of unprecedented global political upheaval. By day, he attended school lectures, and by night, he participated in rallies against the Vietnam War. He witnessed the burning of the Bank of America in Isla Vista and even testified in the court case that wrongly accusing student activists for this political act of arson.

After graduation, he fought fires with the Los Padres Hotshots, where he battled the most significant fires in Santa Barbara at the time, including the Sycamore and Coyote fires.