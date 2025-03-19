Sports
Santa Barbara Boys’ Volleyball Sweeps San Marcos in Channel League Showdown

Matteo Burdick Notched a Match-High 16 Kills in Defeat

Author Image By Victor Bryant
Wed Mar 19, 2025 | 5:38pm
Hayes Costner hits over the San Marcos block. | Credit: Gary Kim

A showdown of Channel League unbeatens swung towards Santa Barbara as the Dons registered a surprising sweep of rival San Marcos 28-26, 25-22, 25-23 on Tuesday night at the Thunderhut.

San Marcos was coming off a first-place finish at the Dos Pueblos invitational and defeated the Chargers in Channel League play last week, but struggled with inconsistency against Santa Barbara and the Dons took full advantage.

“I knew going in that they were playing hot, they just won the DP Invitational, they’ve had a tough schedule so we had to kind of jump on them,” said Santa Barbara High coach Chad Arneson. “It was nice to win game one, gain some momentum and we never looked back.”

Thu Mar 20, 2025 | 03:58am
