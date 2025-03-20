Attorney General Bonta: Eligible Californians May Submit Taxes for Free

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert urging Californians to learn about free or low-cost tax filing options. As Tax Day approaches, many Californians may seek out assistance with filing their state and federal tax returns. Through the IRS Direct File and CalFile programs, eligible California taxpayers can file their 2024 federal and state taxes for free.

“For many families, tax season brings an opportunity to get a catch up on bills, build some financial breathing room for emergencies, or finally take the car in for repairs,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Many consumers turn to third-party tax preparation services for help filing their tax returns and too often wind up paying when they could file for free. To keep more of their hard-earned money in their pockets, I encourage Californians to file early and find out if they qualify for free tax help.”