Chamber Awarded Uplift Central Coast Grant for Precision Manufacturing Career Pathways Initiative

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that we have been selected as a funding recipient in the Uplift Central Coast Catalyst Program, receiving grant support for our “Precision Manufacturing Career Pathways for All” project. This initiative is part of Uplift Central Coast’s broader effort to drive economic growth, workforce development, and equitable opportunities across the region.

The Uplift Central Coast program awarded $9 million in Catalyst Predevelopment Funding to 36 organizations, including the Chamber, as part of a competitive selection process that saw 136 proposals submitted. This funding supports early-stage planning and feasibility efforts for projects that will shape the future workforce, industry, and economic resilience of the region.