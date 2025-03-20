Chumash Foundation’s Technology in Schools Program Grant Application Deadline is April 30
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
SANTA YNEZ, CA – March 18, 2025 – The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation is still accepting grant applications for its Technology in Schools Program, which supports Santa Barbara County schools that are seeking funds to bolster classroom technology for their students.
The deadline to apply for the 2025-2026 school year is April 30, 2025, and all applications must be submitted online at www.chumash.gov/foundation.
