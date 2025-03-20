Dos Pueblos High School’s Mock Trial Team Earns Third Place at State
SANTA BARBARA – The Dos Pueblos High School mock trial team took third place in the California State Mock Trial Finals held March 14-16 in Los Angeles, capping off an undefeated weekend and narrowly missing a spot in the championship round.
The team’s success continued beyond the courtroom arguments. Dos Pueblos’ courtroom artist Kaitlyn Marden earned first place in the state competition, while team member Sophia Merritt was recognized for her standout portrayal of Harper Dorais, a city councilwoman and the spouse of the defendant.
