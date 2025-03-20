LEAP Raises Funds for Its Stellar Early Childhood and Family Assistance Programs

On March 13, LEAP (formerly Isla Vista Youth Projects) virtually held its annual awards event, which raised funds for its child care and family support programs in Goleta and its newly opened Lompoc Children’s Center. An after-party at Old Town Coffee followed. At the event and in an interview, Executive Director Lori Goodman shared how in these difficult, uncertain times, LEAP is providing even more services to the low-income families it serves.

Event honoree Ernesto Paredes, who runs the nonprofit Easy Lift Transportation and is involved with countless other nonprofits, remarked that he wished “there were more LEAPs out in the community, because you are doing it right.” These kids need LEAP, Paredes related, for the love and care they provide. If we were to better serve youth, especially the really young kids, Paredes posited, “we probably would not need half the nonprofits in existence today.”

The event celebrated the opening of LEAP’s Lompoc Children’s Center, which, without any advertising, filled its 58-child capacity. LEAP’s three centers offer comprehensive high-quality, trauma-informed, dual-language programming. Collectively, LEAP’s centers are licensed for 197 children and have another 250 on the wait list.