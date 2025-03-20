Library Features “Cycling Without Age” Documentary
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 20, 2025
The Santa Barbara Public Library, in partnership with Cycling Without Age Santa Barbara, is excited to host two screenings of “Cycling Without Age”, an award-winning documentary shown at more than 40 film festivals. This captivating film takes viewers on a journey of compassion, community, and the joy of cycling. It follows John Seigel-Boettner, a retired middle school teacher, and his team of volunteers as they take seniors on pedal-powered trishaw rides, reconnecting them with nature and their community.
We’re glad you’re a fan of The Independent
Now is the time to register to keep reading! Register for free and get access to two more free articles this month.
Or get unlimited access when you subscribe today!
Already a subscriber? Login
Thanks for being a loyal Independent reader!
You’ve read three free articles this month. Subscribe and get unlimited access to the best reporting available in Santa Barbara.
$6/month or $60/year
$10/month or $100/year
$500/year
Thanks for supporting independent regional news!