S.B. Museum of Natural History Re-elects Milazzo as Board Chair and Appoints Trustees Matthew Adams and Kathleen Kalp
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
SANTA BARBARA, CA— The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is proud to announce Salvatore “Tory” Milazzo has been re-elected as Chair of the Museum’s Board of Trustees. Mr. Milazzo has served as the Chair for one year and as a Trustee since 2017.
Mr. Milazzo shared, “As I step into my second year as Board Chair of this incredible museum, I am more encouraged than ever by our efforts to ignite curiosity, champion science education, and preserve the wonders of the natural world. In a time when understanding and protecting our planet has never been more critical, our work empowers future generations with the knowledge and passion to make a difference. I am honored to continue serving alongside dedicated staff, volunteers, and supporters who believe, as I do, that our Museum is a place to spark wonder, inspire a love for nature, and deepen our connection to the world around us.”
