Santa Barbara County Health Department Advises Residents on Measles Vaccination

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – With cases of measles spreading across the U.S. and the anticipated increase of travel for spring break, Santa Barbara County Health Department advises residents who are not already immune to get vaccinated against the highly contagious disease. The best protection against measles infection is the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Though some parts of the Country are already experiencing an increased number of cases, Santa Barbara County currently has no cases of measles. County Health is closely monitoring surveillance data and collaborating with local health care providers to ensure the community remains informed and protected.

“Measles is one of the most contagious and dangerous diseases, capable of causing severe pneumonia, brain complications, and even death. But there is good news! We have the ability to prevent it with the MMR vaccine.” said Health Officer Henning Ansorg of the Santa Barbara County Health Department “The MMR vaccine is safe, well tolerated, and incredibly effective—just one dose provides 93% protection against measles. Protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community. Get vaccinated and help prevent the spread of measles.”