Santa Barbara County Opens Arts Making Impact Grant Opportunity

Thu Mar 20, 2025 | 3:02pm

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture is now accepting applications for the 2025 County Arts Making Impact Grant; a program designed to expand arts access and eliminate barriers to participation for residents across the county. Local artists, cultural practitioners, and nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for up to $5,000, with a total of $50,000 in funding available. The deadline to submit is April 18, 2025, and full program details can be found at sbac.ca.gov/county-grants.

The Arts Making Impact (AMI) Grant is made possible through a partnership between the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, which provides the re-granting funds through its community arts subsidy.

