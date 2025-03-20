Spelling Sensations: 2025 Santa Barbara County Spelling Bee Champions Crowned
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – Can you spell the word gamut? What about the word tacitly? The winners of this year’s countywide Spelling Bee certainly can.
Four top spellers from Santa Barbara County have now earned their spot at the 2025 California State Spelling Bee after wowing judges with their word mastery at the March 18, 2025 countywide competition, organized by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.
