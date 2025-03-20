Announcement

Summer Job Opportunities Available with Parks and Recreation

Author Image By City of Santa Barbara
Thu Mar 20, 2025 | 2:48pm

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 19, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is recruiting hourly employees to support summer programs and services ahead of peak season. Seasonal positions play a critical role in the operation of summer camps, seasonal aquatics facilities, and event facilities while creating professional development opportunities for teens and young adults.

Wallkit

We’re glad you’re a fan of The Independent

Now is the time to register to keep reading! Register for free and get access to two more free articles this month.

Register

Or get unlimited access when you subscribe today!

Wallkit

Thanks for being a loyal Independent reader!

You’ve read three free articles this month. Subscribe and get unlimited access to the best reporting available in Santa Barbara.

INDY+

$6/month or $60/year

INDY+ SUPPORTER

$10/month or $100/year

INDY+ PATRON

$500/year

Thanks for supporting independent regional news!

Thu Mar 20, 2025 | 23:23pm
https://www.independent.com/2025/03/20/summer-job-opportunities-available-with-parks-and-recreation/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.