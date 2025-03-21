Santa Barbara City College Hosts Acclaimed Poet Juan Felipe Herrera for National Poetry Month Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Mar. 20, 2025) – In celebration of National Poetry Month and the Latino Poetry: Places We Call Home initiative, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) proudly welcomes Juan Felipe Herrera — migrant, activist, and the first Latino U.S. Poet Laureate — for a day of inspiration, creativity and cultural reflection.



The event, taking place on April 2, 2025, at SBCC’s Garvin Theatre, will feature a poetry workshop, reading, reception and book signing. This special program is part of a national public humanities initiative directed by the Library of America and supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities and Emerson Collective.



“We are honored to welcome Juan Felipe Herrera to SBCC. Juan Felipe Herrera’s work exemplifies the profound power of storytelling and the resilience of the Latino experience, an especially significant contribution in today’s political climate. Storytelling has long been a cherished tradition in Latino culture, passed down through generations and deeply rooted in our ancestral heritage. Even today, Latinos continue to honor and embrace storytelling for its profound emotional and psychological impact, serving as a vital means of preserving identity, history, and community connection,” said Dr. Maria L. Villagomez, Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Academic Affairs at SBCC. “This event will provide our students and community with a unique opportunity to engage with a literary icon and explore the ways poetry can amplify diverse voices.”



The schedule for the day includes:

10-11 a.m. | Poetry Workshop: “The Creative Process of Writing Poetry”

5:30-6 p.m. | Reception at the Garvin Theatre Outside Patio

6-7 p.m. | Poetry Reading & Commentary: “The Raíces of My Poetry”

7-8 p.m. | Book Signing



Herrera’s work, known for its dynamic rhythm, social justice themes and deep personal roots, has influenced generations of writers and activists. His presence at SBCC underscores the college’s dedication to diversity, inclusion and the arts.



“This event is a testament to the importance of poetry in shaping our identities and communities. In fact, I chose to pursue a degree in literature because for me oral and written storytelling provide such deep insight into the human condition allowing listeners and readers to grow in their sense of compassion and empathy for one another,” said Dr. Melissa Menendez, SBCC English Professor and event organizer.

Juan Casillas Núñez, SBCC Spanish Professor and event organizer added, “Juan Felipe Herrera’s words remind us that poetry is not just an art form but a movement — one that invites us to reflect, dream, and act.”



This event is free and open to the public.

