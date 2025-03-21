SB Museum of Natural History Re-elects Milazzo as Board Chair and Appoints Trustees Matthew Adams and Kathleen Kalp

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA— The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is proud to announce Salvatore “Tory” Milazzo has been re-elected as Chair of the Museum’s Board of Trustees. Mr. Milazzo has served as the Chair for one year and as a Trustee since 2017.

Mr. Milazzo shared, “As I step into my second year as Board Chair of this incredible museum, I am more encouraged than ever by our efforts to ignite curiosity, champion science education, and preserve the wonders of the natural world. In a time when understanding and protecting our planet has never been more critical, our work empowers future generations with the knowledge and passion to make a difference. I am honored to continue serving alongside dedicated staff, volunteers, and supporters who believe, as I do, that our Museum is a place to spark wonder, inspire a love for nature, and deepen our connection to the world around us.”

The Board also appointed Matthew Adams and Kathleen Kalp as Trustees for a three-year term.

Mr. Adams serves as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner at Mission Wealth. He is responsible for strategic growth initiatives, operational improvements, business and technology efficiencies, and ongoing personnel development. Matthew leads the firm’s Executive Committee and provides services to a select group of high-net-worth individuals, non-profit organizations, endowments, and institutional clients. Mr. Adams has a Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB). He also holds a Master of Business Administration, with a concentration in Finance and an emphasis in Investments and Financial Markets, from the University of Southern California. He is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he enjoys spending quality time with his wife and children. He is also a die-hard fan of the Golden State Warriors basketball team and has been for over thirty years.

Ms. Kalp is a retired wealth management professional with 40 years of experience assisting private high net worth and charitable clientele with financial and investment planning strategies. She has a BA in Business Economics from UCSB and an MBA from Loyola Marymount University. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst ® designation and Series 7,66 licenses. Ms. Kalp previously served two terms for the Museum and is a past Board President for the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang (now California Nature Art Museum). Her volunteer work includes Board and committee roles for the Marymount School in Santa Barbara and the Loyola Marymount MBA Alumni Association.

The Museum is also pleased to announce Brad Willis as Immediate Past Chair, Bobbie Kinnear as Vice Chair Governance, Corinne Laverty as Vice Chair Finance, Sarah Sheshunoff as Vice Chair Development, Keith Reichel as Vice Chair Master Plan, Barbara Holzman as Secretary, and S. Timothy Kochis as Member-at-Large.

For a full listing of the trustees and their bios, please visit sbnature.org/about/board.

