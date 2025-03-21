Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Ventura, Calif. (March 21, 2025)—Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) is seeking sponsors for its First Annual Spring Celebration. The event will honor the farms and people of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties who create the food we eat. The celebration is Saturday, May 10 at the Stow House in Goleta from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Those attending will enjoy a curated farm-to-table brunch prepared by Seasons Catering featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients from SEEAG’s Ventura and Santa Barbara farm partners.

Each year, SEEAG’s team educates and inspires over 15,000 students and community members throughout both counties about the value of local agriculture and how food is grown. “We are able to provide all our programs completely free,” says Caitlin Paulus-Case, SEEAG executive director. “That’s only possible because of the generous donations we receive.”

The actual cost of SEEAG’s Farm-to-Food Lab, a 3-part program for second graders, is $65 per student. For its STEM Career Pathways in Ag, a 3-part program for high schoolers, the true cost is $86 per student. Its Farm Day/Every Day year-round farm tours program for all ages costs $38 per participant. “Every dollar raised makes it possible to keep these programs accessible to all,” says Paulus-Case. “They give everyone the opportunity to learn about our local food systems and the benefits of eating healthy.”

Spring Celebration attendees will be able to visit booths to learn about each of SEEAG’s programs, take home fresh-cut bouquets and seedlings, and bid on locally crafted auction items.

Sponsors already signed up include the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, Gene Haas Foundation Gills Onions, AgWest Farm Credit, Montecito Bank & Trust, The Land Trust For Santa Barbara County, LightGabler LLP and Duda Farm Fresh Foods.

Five levels of sponsorship are available. SEEAG is also accepting auction items and locally grown food products to be part of the food presentation by Seasons Catering.

To learn more about sponsorship and donation opportunities, go to https://www.seeag.org/spring-celebration or contact Liz Shura, SEEAG’s Director of Business Operations, at liz@seeag.org, 805-892-8155.

About SEEAG

Founded in 2008, Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that aims to help young students understand the origins of their food by bridging the gap between agriculture and consumption through its agricultural education programming. SEEAG’s “The Farm Lab” program teaches schoolchildren about the origins of their food and the importance of local farmland by providing schools with classroom agricultural education and free field trips to farms. Through this and other SEEAG programs, over 100,000 elementary school students in Central and Southern California have increased their understanding of the food journey. For more information, visit www.seeag.org or email Caitlin Paulus-Case, caitlin@seeag.org.