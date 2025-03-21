Thank you for the recent informative article about Dos Pueblos Ranch. In spite of the rather inflated asking price for the property, I believe that Dos Pueblos Ranch should be preserved as a State Historic Landmark, so that its long Native American history, as the location of the Chumash community of Mikiw, can be conserved, and also so that the property’s history from the Chumash era to the present, including Casa Grande, can be preserved as well.

I believe that the property meets the criteria for designation as a State Historic Landmark (Office of Historic Preservation, California Department of Parks and Recreation).

I also believe that with the help of State Senator Monique Limon, Assemblymember Gregg Hart, and Third District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann, as well as with financial support from the local philanthropic community, the designation of Dos Pueblos Ranch as a State Historic Landmark can be achieved, and this historically significant cultural landscape can be permanently conserved.