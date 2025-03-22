Reading that Jason Page was released from prison is unbelievable. The murder was so violent. Not just how violent it was, but the fact that it was done in front of his sons. Who does that?

I’m sure there are other prisoners that deserve parole for lesser crimes. The Independent‘s article said the prosecuting attorney opposed Page’s release, stating she believed he still posed a risk to public safety. I agree with her. She mentioned his conduct in prison. What was his conduct? She was also concerned about his responses to questions by the parole commissioners. Shame on Governor Newsom and the parole board. If Dede Page were one of their family members, I don’t think parole would have been granted.

The saddest part of your story is no one was there to speak against his release. I know for a fact there are plenty of friends and co-workers that would have stood up for Dede and against Jason’s release. None of us had any idea he was up for parole. I’m so sorry, Dede.