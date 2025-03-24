City of Solvang Announces Updated Fire Hazard Severity Map – Public Input Requested

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SOLVANG, CA – Consistent with California Government Code Section 51178, the State Fire Marshal is responsible for identifying areas throughout the state as Moderate, High, or Very High fire hazard severity zones. These designations are based on consistent, statewide criteria, including fuel loading, slope, fire weather, and other contributing factors—such as wind patterns—that influence the likelihood and behavior of wildfire.

As part of this ongoing process, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) has released updated Fire Hazard Severity Zone (FHSZ) maps for areas under local responsibility, including the City of Solvang. These routine updates incorporate the latest science and data to better reflect current wildfire risk conditions.

The maps classify land according to potential wildfire severity and are used to inform building standards, real estate disclosures, emergency planning, and community safety initiatives. Solvang’s draft map was released on March 10, 2025, and is now available for public review and comment. In accordance with state law, the Solvang City Council must adopt and designate the updated zones by ordinance within 120 days of receipt.

Areas on the map:

Gray areas : Not zoned for wildfire risk

: Not zoned for wildfire risk Yellow, orange, and red areas: Reflect increasing levels of fire hazard (Moderate, High, Very High)

View or download the proposed map here: https://www.cityofsolvang.com/568/Proposed-Fire-Hazard-Severity-Map-Update



What It Means for Property Owners

If a property is in a High or Very High zone:

New construction must comply with wildfire-resistant building standards (California Building Code Chapter 7A)

Defensible space around the home is required

Fire hazard status must be disclosed in real estate transactions

For more preparedness information: www.readyforwildfire.org

Public Input Welcome

Residents are encouraged to review the map and submit feedback during the 30-day public review period. City staff will also host informational sessions to answer questions and walk through the proposed changes (dates to be announced soon).

Submit comments to planningdept@cityofsolvang.com