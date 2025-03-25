Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, March 25, 2025 – The City of Goleta is excited to announce its third annual Beautify Goleta Earth Day event happening this year on Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Evergreen Park (Evergreen Drive at Hillview Drive). Join us for a community cleanup with fun activities for all ages. You may even get to meet the Earth Day Bunny! There is also a FREE bulky item drop-off nearby at Brandon School (195 Brandon Drive) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Here’s what you have to look forward to:

Community Cleanup – Help pick up trash in and around Evergreen Park; the City will supply the trash grabbers, safety vests, gloves, and trash bags– you bring the sunscreen, hat, water, and the energy for this fun event.

– Help pick up trash in and around Evergreen Park; the City will supply the trash grabbers, safety vests, gloves, and trash bags– you bring the sunscreen, hat, water, and the energy for this fun event. Coffee & Donuts – Kindly donated by Hook & Press Donuts and Handlebar Coffee (please bring your own reusable cup).

– Kindly donated by Hook & Press Donuts and Handlebar Coffee (please bring your own reusable cup). Elubia’s Food Truck – Purchase delicious food to enjoy while celebrating sustainability (please bring your own reusable utensils).

– Purchase delicious food to enjoy while celebrating sustainability (please bring your own reusable utensils). MarBorg Touch-a-Truck Activity – A fun, hands-on experience that has been a crowd favorite in past years.

– A fun, hands-on experience that has been a crowd favorite in past years. Informational Tables – Learn from City staff and local organizations about how to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle and support Go Green Goleta.

– Learn from City staff and local organizations about how to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle and support Go Green Goleta. Take photos with the Earth Day Bunny.

A big thank you to Tidy Seas, a dedicated nonprofit organization with a proven track record of removing pollution from local areas, for stepping up to be a first-time Beautify Goleta captain. Tidy Seas will be spearheading volunteer efforts to pick up trash and litter throughout Evergreen Park and adjacent neighborhoods.

Either during or after the community cleanup event, head over to the Brandon School (195 Brandon Drive) front parking lot between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. for a FREE Bulky Item Drop Off Event. This is a great opportunity to declutter your home, garage or yard by getting rid of unwanted bulky items like old furniture, mattresses, and more. No electronics or hazardous waste will be accepted. Goleta residents only. You are encouraged to arrive early. The event will close early if capacity is reached before 1:00 p.m.

Beautify Goleta is not possible without the help of our volunteers and captains. We encourage community members of all ages to join us for this meaningful event. Come out, lend a hand, and take pride in making Goleta a cleaner, more beautiful place to live. To sign up for the event or learn more about the Beautify Goleta initiative, please visit www.cityofgoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta.

For any event-related questions, please contact environmentalservices@cityofgoleta.org.

We hope to see you on Saturday, April 19th for another great Beautify Goleta Earth Day event!