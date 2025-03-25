Dennis Whalen, architect and vice-chair of the Architectural Board of Review.

The Pearl Chase Society’s KELLAM DE FOREST SPEAKER SERIES announces a special night of conversation featuring Sue Adams & Barbara Lowenthal, FOUNDERS, PEARL CHASE SOCIETY. Friday, April 4 at 6 p.m., Alhecama Theatre, 215a Cañon Perdido Street. The event will be introduced and moderated by Dennis Whelan, architect and vice-chair of the Architectural Board of Review.

Sue Adams (left) and Barbara Lowenthal (right), two of the founders of the Pearl Chase Society.

Historic places play an important part in everyday life here in Santa Barbara. But sometimes they seem taken for granted, and it requires citizen action to save them. More than two decades ago, Sue Adams and Barbara Lowenthal were alarmed at the potential loss of historic features on State Street. In their effort to save them, they did their research, became successful advocates and continued a preservation movement started by Pearl Chase ~ and named for her.

These historic places are fragile and in need of care, attention and love. Over the years, the Pearl Chase Society has played a significant part in the preservation of these community treasures. Gain insights and valuable perspectives from these accomplished stewards.

CALL (805) 961-3938 to reserve a seat. Refreshments will be served.

The event is free of charge; donations to support the Speaker Series are appreciated.

www.PearlChaseSociety.org

REALTORS®: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Email sarah@independent.com for details.