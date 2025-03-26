I am writing to encourage Congressmember Salud Carbajal to introduce a Resolution of Impeachment in the House for Education Secretary Linda McMahon for “body slamming” U.S. educational systems. She is putting a “chokehold” on programs pre-school thru graduate school by destroying the “world champion” U.S. educational system. Students with special needs to graduate students studying AI will feel the “mat” as a result of her and President Elonald Musrump’s terrible policy toward U.S. educational programs. Impeach now.

