Concerning the removal of trees on Milpas, I am wondering about the birds and other animals that inhabit the trees. Will the work be postponed until nesting season is over? Will the birds be warned of their impending eviction?

Crows love these trees, and I feel a bit sad to see them come down, especially with the nests. Like them or not, crows rank as one of the most intelligent animals on earth and have the intelligence of a 7 year old. Crows possess neurons similar to some primates like gorillas. Let’s be fair.

Also, regarding replacement trees, wouldn’t it be a good idea to choose trees native to California rather than eucalyptus trees native to Australia? Or, at least choose trees native to locales closer to California such as South America.

Maybe, the whole chopping down can be delayed longer. It’s heartbreaking.