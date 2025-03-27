Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City of Goleta has extended the hours of its Deltopia parking permit program. The unsanctioned event in Isla Vista is usually held the weekend after students return from their Spring Break, and this year it is anticipated for Friday, April 4th through Sunday, April 6th. Over the past several years, a temporary permit-only on-street parking program for residents near Isla Vista was implemented and deemed successful in dissuading partygoers from parking in Goleta neighborhoods. Since the congregation for the event takes place over the full weekend, the City has extended its previous overnight only restricted parking to now begin at Noon on Friday, April 4th and go through 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 6th.

Also new this year, Girsh Park will be issuing daytime permits to those attending organized activities at Girsh Park on April 5th. Affected families will receive their permits ahead of time.

Signage will be posted on the streets in advance to remind drivers, and electronic message boards will be at several entrances to the University 1 and 2 neighborhoods. Vehicles parked on the street not displaying the appropriate permit will be subject to ticketing and/or towing.

Parking permits are issued for the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista: University 1 and University 2 neighborhoods including the Cannon Green Condominium complex. This includes Hollister Avenue to the southern City limit (generally Whittier Drive), from Cannon Green Drive (including those cul-de-sac streets on the west side of Cannon Green Drive) to Storke Road. See map below.

Each household will receive two passes in their mailbox by Monday, March 31. The parking permits are required to be taped to the inside of the vehicle’s driver’s side window for vehicles parked on the street during the restricted hours. Should Deltopia move to the following weekend, the restrictions will be in place from Noon on Friday, April 11th to 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 13th.

If you live in the area designated to receive a parking permit, and do not receive yours by March 31, please contact the City of Goleta Neighborhood Services Department at 805-961-7554 or mcure@cityofgoleta.org to make arrangements for a replacement.

A map and FAQs can be found here: https://cityofgoleta.org/parkingrestrictions.