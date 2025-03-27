Eight-five local teachers RIFed? How many admins? Zero as far as I can see from local news sources.

In my 40-year career as a teacher I saw my class size go up, I saw my work load go up, I also saw the number of administrators, education “experts” and consultants, at all levels, go up. If cutting has to happen, administrators should share equally in the burden.

I am also advocating to see them working in the classroom, teaching a full class at least once every three years, or at the very least, team-teaching a full class at least once every three years. One adult and 35 students makes no sense; educational leaders and experts who do not actually teach, or have not taught for years, makes no sense.

RIFing 85 teachers and no administrators is thoughtless and unfair and warns our best and brightest to avoid the profession.