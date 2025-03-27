Do you know that we have power as residents to address the climate crisis?

State and local governments have the power to contribute meaningful progress towards U.S. climate goals under the Paris Agreement — without waiting for federal action.

Sorry, not sorry, Trump.

This is both an urgent call to action and an opportunity for our community to lead by example.

I want to look at my son proudly and say that we did everything possible to provide them with all the beautiful opportunities we were able to experience growing up in our little slice of paradise known as Santa Barbara.

Progress is already under way: While climate progress looks different in every community, more than two-thirds of the American economy remains aligned with Paris Agreement targets.

I’m proud that Santa Barbara has already been a leader in this movement.

Supervisor Laura Capps played a pivotal role in adopting the 2030 Climate Action Plan, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent below 2018 levels by 2030. This comprehensive plan focuses on key areas such as housing and transportation, clean energy, and sustainable land management.

The City Council has adopted the aspirational climate goal focused on bringing the benefits of cleaner water and air, as well as affordable transportation to all residents.

Let’s continue to push for ambitious policies that secure a sustainable and beautiful future for our region and beyond.

Start by joining an event with Santa Barbara’s Sustainability & Resilience Department: https://sustainability.santabarbaraca.gov/take-action/events-meetings

We have the power to make a difference — let’s use it.